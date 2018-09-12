APC governorship aspirant to boycott indirect primaries

news

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Jalal Falal, says he will not participate in the indirect primaries adopted by the party, as the process will be compromised.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna, Falal maintained that his group will be unjustly treated, as the state party executives have already compromised their position of impartial umpires.

“All efforts through the National Headquarters of the party to reverse the induced position of the state chapter of APC by the Kaduna state governor has failed.

”As at the time of this conference no substantive resolution has been received from the National Headquarters as to set aside the position of APC Kaduna State Chapter and order for Direct Primaries to be conducted in the state,” he said.

The governorship aspirant said following the impasse, he had consulted widely with elders and stakeholders and had decided to boycott the indirect primaries to be conducted by the state APC.

According to him, the indirect primary system will pave way for manipulation as the state party executives were not elected by the congress but handpicked to serve certain interests.

Falal stressed that boycotting the party’s indirect primary was the only available option opened to him.

He explained that the initial declaration by the APC to adopt direct primaries nationwide was what attracted him to join the governorship race.

”We were motivated to put to practice the `‘not too young to run law’’ assented to by the President.

”We were determined to give APC members a better alternative who will lead the party to victory at the general election and avoid handing the party’s ticket to an unpopular candidate that may cause the party to suffer defeat from the opposition” he said

Falal, however, said that he would remain in the APC to ensure the change citizens are yearning and aspiring for eventually come to fruition.

”I joined APC on my own; I will ensure I remain in the party. Even if we don’t achieve our ambition now, inshaAllah we will achieve it in the future.

”We will salvage the party so that each and every member of the party will have a sense of belonging unlike what is on ground now.

“The anti democratic tendencies that we are having now are quite unfortunate,” he said.

Falal thanked the youth for their sacrifice and doggedness in what he called the pursuit of the cause to salvage the state from its present state of bad governance.