APC Governorship aspirant in Plateau dumps party

The letter dated May 17, was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Margif, who didn’t state his next line of action, also copied the chairman of the party in the local government and the state.

The former aspirant cited the lack of internal democracy, impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates as part of his reasons for dumping the party.

”As a philanthropist, the money I paid to purchase my nomination form should be used as my contribution to advance the course of democracy in Plateau, Nigeria and Africa at large,” he said.