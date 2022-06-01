RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

President Buhari had asked the APC Governors to come up with a consensus presidential candidate ahead of the primaries.

APC Governors. [Twitter:TheCable]
APC Governors. [Twitter:TheCable]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have failed in their first attempt to choose a consensus presidential candidate as suggested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

The governors convened a meeting to decide who will be the party's presidential flag bearer among all the aspirants in the race.

However, sources familiar with the outcome of the maiden meeting told The Punch that the meeting ended in a deadlock.

“No agreement yet. Meeting has been postponed to later this week,” the source told the newspaper on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Recall that Buhari had told the Governors at a meeting inside the Aso Rock on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that he needed their support to pick his successor.

The president also informed them that he would be seeking reciprocity ahead of the presidential primaries billed to hold from June 6 - June 8, 2022.

He told the governors that, “The party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels.

“For example, first-term governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second-term governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of a candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.”

The party recently concluded the screening of 23 aspirants who are expected to slug it out for the ticket at the convention.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)