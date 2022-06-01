APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

The governors convened a meeting to decide who will be the party's presidential flag bearer among all the aspirants in the race.

However, sources familiar with the outcome of the maiden meeting told The Punch that the meeting ended in a deadlock.

“No agreement yet. Meeting has been postponed to later this week,” the source told the newspaper on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Recall that Buhari had told the Governors at a meeting inside the Aso Rock on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that he needed their support to pick his successor.

The president also informed them that he would be seeking reciprocity ahead of the presidential primaries billed to hold from June 6 - June 8, 2022.

He told the governors that, “The party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels.

“For example, first-term governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second-term governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of a candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.”