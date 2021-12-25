RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Bagudu says Ganduje is a leader with vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Saturday in Abuja described Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as the shining light that represents Nigeria’s politics as he celebrates his 72nd birthday.

Recommended articles

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the forum said this in a statement while felicitating with their Kano State counterpart.

The PGF is an umbrella body of serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bagudu rejoiced with Ganduje, saying that he was a leader with vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.

“The PGF joins Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State to celebrate his 72nd birthday.

“Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, the APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level,’’ he stated.

The PGF chairman noted that as governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led government, Ganduje had remained a true leader.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Trending

Buhari refuses to sign electoral amendment bill, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)

Ortom hails Buhari for rejecting Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election. (Daily post)