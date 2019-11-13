Due to the crises among members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole has been advised by APC governors to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting or resign.

The Progressive Governors’ Forum, which consists of all governors elected on the platform of the APC urged Oshiomhole to call the meeting to address the issues within the party.

In a statement by the forum’s director-general, Salihu Lukman on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, it was said that calling the NEC meeting is the only solution to the increasing organisational challenges in the party.

The statement reads in part, “In the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or National Caucus meeting of the party can resolve all our increasing organisational challenges as a party.”

“It is either Oshiomhole respects the provision of the party constitution and convene superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign.”

APC Governors and chieftains listen-in during party's NEC meeting. (Laurenciaudife)

Lukman also called on the national leaders of the party to take necessary measures to call superior organ meetings to resolve all challenges as a party.

He said instead of focusing on how to win elections, members of the party are busy undermining themselves.

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum added that the crisis between the party Chairman, Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is an indication that the ruling party is toeing the line of what happened in Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa state.

The statement further reads, “In so many respects, it could be argued, it is a natural outcome of unfolding power play between Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki since June 2019 with the contentious inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

“Possible retaliatory responses from both Comrade Oshiomhole and groups such as Edo Peoples Movement who are loyal to Oshiomhole should be expected.

“In other words, the could be counter pronouncement suspending Governor Obaseki.

“Side by side with the news of the vote of no confidence was also the discomforting report of the Federal High Court judgement in Abuja disqualifying Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as our Deputy Governorship candidate for the November 16, 2019, Bayelsa election.

“While expecting that every necessary step will be taken to vacate the judgement, it is very depressing for every committed party member to be subjected to such ignominious reality, which only reminds us of our reckless conducts in states like Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Adamawa, which chiefly gave away electoral victories to the PDP.

“Instead of focusing on working to win elections, we are busy undermining ourselves. All these are ominous signs that we are about to re-enact the Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Adamawa experiences in Bayelsa.

“It is Bayelsa today, Anambra, Edo, and Ondo are being set up for similar experiences. Somehow, unfortunately, the NEC of the party, which is the organ vested with the statutory responsibility of responding to all these challenges appears to be suspended.

“The last time it met was August 2018. In its place, the National Working Committee, which is an administrative organ with the responsibility of implementing decisions of NEC and other higher organs seems to have usurped the powers of NEC.”

Meanwhile, a faction of the All progressive Congress in Edo State has announced the suspension of Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy and secretary to the state government, for allegedly perfecting plans to defect to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s election.