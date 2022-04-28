RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC gets petition to disqualify Abiodun over 'offence' he committed in 1986

Gov Abiodun has asked the APC National Chairman to disregard the petition.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a petition which seeks to disqualify Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State from participating in the forthcoming governorship primaries.

The petition alleged that Abiodun was convicted for an offence in 1986, adding that the governor bears Shawn Michael Davis in addition to Dapo Abiodun.

The petition also alleged that there are discrepancies in his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms CF001 submitted in 2015 and 2019, The Nation reports.

However, the governor has, through his lawyers Afe Babalola & Co, written a letter to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu to disregard the petition.

Describing the petition as spurious, the law firm argued that the allegations in the petition were designed to mislead the party to disqualify Abiodun from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The law firm added that the petition “was a deliberate move to deprive him of the opportunity to set the records straight and knowing full well that the petition was characterised by falsehood and malice”.

The governor maintained that the petition against him was a machination of political jobbers and saboteurs sponsored by desperate opposition elements to disrupt the peaceful political atmosphere in Ogun, adding that the petitioner relied on “hearsays”.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

