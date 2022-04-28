APC gets petition to disqualify Abiodun over 'offence' he committed in 1986

The petition alleged that Abiodun was convicted for an offence in 1986, adding that the governor bears Shawn Michael Davis in addition to Dapo Abiodun.

The petition also alleged that there are discrepancies in his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms CF001 submitted in 2015 and 2019, The Nation reports.

However, the governor has, through his lawyers Afe Babalola & Co, written a letter to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu to disregard the petition.

Describing the petition as spurious, the law firm argued that the allegations in the petition were designed to mislead the party to disqualify Abiodun from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The law firm added that the petition “was a deliberate move to deprive him of the opportunity to set the records straight and knowing full well that the petition was characterised by falsehood and malice”.