APC gets more support in Sokoto

Abubakar said that the recent development was the defection of one of the PDP influential youth, Alhaji Abdulmutallib Abdullahi, alongside his supporters.

“Abdullahi comes from Sarkin Adar/Kofar Atiku ward of Sokoto South Local Government Area of the state, from where the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar comes from.

“Similarly, another big catch from PDP is Alhaji Bello Farido from Tudun Wada ward of the same Local Government.

” A former Councillor from Sarkin Zamfara ‘B’ ward of the same Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad also left PDP for APC,” Abubakar said.

According to him, a PDP singer in the state, Mallam Sadiq Dan-Baiwa has also dumped PDP for APC saying, “his former party disappointed him.”

The defectors were all welcomed into APC by the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, with assurances of equal treatment in the affairs of the party.

He also called on them to mobilise more support for APC to win elections at all levels.

In another development, Aliyu has congratulated Alhaji Auwal Jaredi, on his appointment as a member of Youth Mobilisation Committee, North West, Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council.