APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Preye Aganaba, said Nigeria could not afford to miss the option of having Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as President the way it ignored the services of late Obafemi Awolowo.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Aganaba, who described Osinbajo as the best presidential aspirant among other contenders in the APC, said his entrance into the race marked a beacon of hope for discipline and selflessness in public service.

Referring to the professor as a man with enviable moral pedigree, Aganaba, a former governorship aspirant in Bayelsa, said Osinbajo had been nurtured in the progressive mould with a strong drive for transformational leadership.

He said when Osinbajo served as a Special Assistant to Prince Bola Ajibola at the Hague and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State under former Gov. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, he introduced judicial reforms.

Aganaba said Osinbajo further demonstrated honesty and integrity when he was in charge of the Social Investment Programme (SIP), insisting that the Vice-President discharged his responsibilities with humility.

“Unlike some ambitious politically exposed persons, who take advantage of the slightest opportunity to betray their boss, Vice-President Osinbajo has remained a loyal Vice-President.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari was faced with health challenges, he stood by him in prayer and made sure it did not affect the smooth running of the administration of the country.

“This is why he has strong appeal among youths, women and progressive conscious persons across the country.

“Since he announced his intent to run for the presidency, he has resisted all attempts at pushing him into headlong collusion with one of the frontline presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is widely regarded as his political godfather.

“This is a direct reflection of his discipline, humility and respectful mould of character and learning.

“Therefore, the APC presidential primary is a defining moment of choice of a transformational leader with integrity.

“For once, Nigeria cannot afford to miss the Osinbajo option, the way we lost Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was the best president Nigeria never had.”

Likening the Vice-President to a philosopher king, Aganaba noted that Osinbajo possessed the cerebral disposition, a temperament to unite the country for prosperity.

“Above all, Professor Osinbajo has the strength of character to harness and translate the nation’s long sought collective vision into reality if elected as president come 2023”, he said.

