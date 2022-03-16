APC fixes price for chairmanship form at ₦20m, women to get 50% discount

In an official document, signed by the Director of Organisation of the party, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner, female aspirants and physically challenged persons will pay only 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

Pulse Nigeria

Those interested in the Deputy National Chairmanship positions of the APC will pay ₦10 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will attract ₦5 million each as the price for nomination forms.

According to news reports the party’s leadership at its 25th regular meeting on Monday, March 14, 2022, agreed and adopted a schedule of activities ahead of its National Convention.

The positions are expected to be filled during the National Convention of the party scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th March, 2022.

The sale of nomination forms, which was expected to have started on Monday, March 14, will last for only four days and will close on Friday, March 18.

With the recent approval of zoning the APC chairmanship seat to the North-central, only five out of the 13 known aspirants may end up testing their popularity at the convention.