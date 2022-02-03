APC fixes Feb 19 for governorship primaries in Osun

“In accordance with the provisions of the amended Electoral Act 2010 and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“The APC has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Osun,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said the last day for submission of completed Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and accompanying documents at the party’s national secretariat would be on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

He added that screening of aspirants would hold on Thursday, Feb. 10, while publication of claims and objections would take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 and screening Appeal would take place on Thursday, Feb. 15.

He further added that Election Appeal would hold on Tuesday 22, Feb. 22.

The APC began the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021.

The forms were sold at N22.5million, with the nomination form sold at N20 million, while the expression of interest form was sold at N2.5million.