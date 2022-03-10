APC fixes date for emergency NEC meeting

The NEC members are expected to discuss the convention scheduled for March 26 and other party-related issues.

The party, in a circular issued on Thursday, March 10, 2022, said the virtual NEC meeting will be held at 11:00 am.

The circular reads, “Pursuant to Article 258 (i and ii) of the Party Constitution, and by the power vested on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) via the NEC resolution of 8th December 2020, the CECPC of the Party at its 23rd meeting of 8 March, 2022, hereby calls for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider matters pertaining to the National Convention, governance of the party and any other relevant business of the party.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold as follows; Date: Thursday, 17th March 2022. Time: 11:00 am Prompt. Venue: Virtual meeting.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3.”

Abubakar Sani Bello, acting APC chairman, and eight other members of the caretaker committee premised the call for the NEC meeting on article 25 B (I and II) of the party’s constitution.

Bello called for a NEC meeting after he took charge of the party.

Mai Mala Buni, ousted chairman of the party, was replaced with Bello after his plan to scuttle the convention and remain chairman came to light.