ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uwadiae-Enosorogbe called for the reversal of the decision, saying that state education had suffered a lot under this administration.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, via a memo, announced the postponement of September 9, 2024, the earlier scheduled date until further notice.

Peter Uwadiae-Enosorogbe, Publicity Secretary of APC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the action of the state government was a political gimmick less expected by the public.

Uwadiae-Enosorogbe said he was surprised that the state government could be sacrificing the educational pursuit of the children for politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You cannot sacrifice the education pursuit of the children for fuel scarcity. It is not today we are having a hike in fuel prices. This cannot derail the educational system.

“Nobody is protesting the hike and no parents have complained that they cannot take their children to school for learning. This is not adding up.

“To every reasonable and rational individual, the government has erred again. It is one of the mistakes of the state government.

“It is not in the interest of the children; it is not in the interest of the parents and it is not in the interest of the educational system,” he said.

Uwadiae-Enosorogbe called for the reversal of the decision, saying that state education had suffered a lot under this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, statistics of performance for the recently released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ranked Edo 26th as against 1st and 2nd positions in the past.

“If you now postpone resumption, how are you going to mitigate the time you have made them stay at home deliberately? Meanwhile, the parents are not complaining,” the APC spokesperson said.

He called on the stakeholders to prevail on the government to open the school, adding that it was illogical for the government to keep at home children whose parents had paid school fees and bought textbooks.

“The children are eager to go back to classes to learn. So the government should not use political gimmickry to checkmate them.

“Edo government should be talked to, because the action is an aberration; the action is uncalled for; the action is not in the interest of anybody,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

We're not sole buyer of petrol from Dangote Refinery, any marketer allowed - NNPCL

We're not sole buyer of petrol from Dangote Refinery, any marketer allowed - NNPCL

Enugu residents resort to trekking as petrol price hits ₦1,200 per litre

Enugu residents resort to trekking as petrol price hits ₦1,200 per litre

Gov Yusuf to reward Kano headteachers found working during vacation

Gov Yusuf to reward Kano headteachers found working during vacation

Edo suspends school resumption until further notice over hike in fuel price

Edo suspends school resumption until further notice over hike in fuel price

Collect illegal levies, spend 2 years in jail, Delta govt warns community leaders

Collect illegal levies, spend 2 years in jail, Delta govt warns community leaders

3 times Ajuri Ngelale goofed as President Tinubu's spokesman

3 times Ajuri Ngelale goofed as President Tinubu's spokesman

Ajuri Ngelale resigns from Tinubu's government

Ajuri Ngelale resigns from Tinubu's government

We’ve started receiving bank alerts for our students’ loans - MAPOLY Rector

We’ve started receiving bank alerts for our students’ loans - MAPOLY Rector

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike