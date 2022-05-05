RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC extends sale of nomination form to May 10

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants seeking for elective positions in 2023 general elections from May 6 to May 10.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

“In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, Mr Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, May 11,” he said.

Morka said that the APC Congresses for election of local government, state and national delegates would hold from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination to aspirants began on April 23.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike extols Yahaya Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

Wike extols Yahaya Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

APC extends sale of nomination form to May 10

APC extends sale of nomination form to May 10

APC distributes 300 motorcycles to ward chairmen in Kebbi

APC distributes 300 motorcycles to ward chairmen in Kebbi

'Unacceptable' -Buhari frowns at beheading of soldiers by gunmen in Imo

'Unacceptable' -Buhari frowns at beheading of soldiers by gunmen in Imo

I’ll engage ‘area boys’ to stem insecurity in Somolu- Assembly aspirant

I’ll engage ‘area boys’ to stem insecurity in Somolu- Assembly aspirant

Dangote Cement to empower Osun communities via alternative fuel project

Dangote Cement to empower Osun communities via alternative fuel project

Police promise adequate security during Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

Police promise adequate security during Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

Students protest in Benin over ASUU strike

Students protest in Benin over ASUU strike

Yahaya Bello will actualise my mother's dream for Nigeria - Abiola-Costello

Yahaya Bello will actualise my mother's dream for Nigeria - Abiola-Costello

Trending

2023: APC may field a northern candidate for Presidency if...

Abdullahi Adamu APC-National Chairman (Premium Times)

APC gets petition to disqualify Abiodun over 'offence' he committed in 1986

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

﻿Osinbajo says he owes nobody else any allegiance outside his oath of office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the launch of 'Politics That Works – What Schools And Seminars Won’t Teach You About Winning Elections' in Abuja

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Babajide Sanwo-Olu shakes hands with Akinwunmi Ambode [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]