APC extends processes for primaries in Kwara

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday approved the extension of processes leading to primaries in all elections in Kwara.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomole, announced this at the inauguration of the Executive Committee of the party in the state at its National Secretariat, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the extension of the processes was at the request of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture and APC Leader in the state.

The minister led the APC delegation to the national secretariat.

Oshiomole said, “because of the peculiarity of the situation in your state, I agree you need more time to sort out operational issues to be well prepared for electing candidates for elections.

“It is within the power of the National Working Committee (NWC) to grant the request based on the exigencies.

“It is therefore approved in principle. The new date for the collection of forms, screening of aspirants, appeals and primaries will be approved by the NWC and thereafter made available to you”.

He, however, drew the attention of the delegation to the fact that the NWC did not have the liberty to grant the extension beyond Oct. 7.

He charged the members from the state to ensure that all necessary things were concluded before the date as statutorily stipulated.

The chairman said that the party should also continue and expedite action on the process for a credible voter register for primaries in the state.

He disclosed that the presidential primaries would hold nationwide on Sept. 20 and that the state should endeavour to conclude the registration for participation in the exercise.

Before inaugurating the new executive for the state, Oshiomole commended the members for conducting the election with the spirit of brotherliness and without external intervention.

“In line with the provision of the party’s Constitution, we can elect candidates on consensus for wards, local government and state executives.

“Consensus may be difficult to achieve, but it is the best at this particular instance for the much-desired unity needed in the party in the state.

“With the success of your election, we can boldly say that you are one. I therefore congratulate you on the successful outing in this regard,” he said.

Oshiomole reiterated the need for the state to fast-track the process for membership registration, saying it was crucial to electing “able and committed governor that will make up for lost time and reposition the state”.

NAN reports that the new executive committee of the party in the state is headed by Bashir Bolarinwa as Chairman while Mr Mustapha Ishowo is the Secretary.