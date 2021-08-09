APC explains presence of policemen at secretariat.

Akpanudoedehe said there was nothing to be worried about.

According to him, the police deployment is to strengthen security at the party’s secretariat.

”The police are here to strengthen security for the leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC.

“Whenever you have a security situation or report, you take precautions to protect lives and property.

“APC cannot be embarrassed because we are the national government, therefore, we take measures to forestall any negative happenings.

“We have a security report, and you can’t expect us to call thugs to defend the national secretariat; the right thing to do is to inform the police and the State Security Service (SSS) and that is what we have done,” he said.

The CECPC secretary said that the APC would never underestimate any security report or try to play it down.

He added that the party would continue to take measures to protect lives and prosperity of its members and Nigerians generally.

He also said that the party would begin to observe full compliance with COVID-19 protocols to prevent infections

Akpanudoedehe said that it was the responsibility of the CECPC, as managers of the party to put measures in place to protect lives and property.

He, however, advised that people should not take anything for granted, saying that every security report must be taken seriously.

“We must have to put everything in place, even the ones that is not verifiable.

“What we consider to be threat is not what you consider to be threat, a mere word that you pass by, we would heighten it because we don’t want to be embarrassed.

“This is APC that produces the national government. We cannot embarrass the president, we cannot embarrass the government of APC and we cannot embarrass ourselves,” the party scribe said.