A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has suspended the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for "scuttling" the party’s chances during the governorship election in the state.

Also expelled is the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu, for "conniving" with Yari to "sabotage" the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary elections of the state.

The decision to expel the former governor and the deputy national chairman was reached at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, on Monday, June 3, 2019.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the party in Zamfara, Surajo Mai-Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, said the expulsion was sequel to the electoral misfortune "Yari and his co-travelers exposed the party to" in Zamfara.

The party recalled how the former governor "frustrated" its efforts to conduct primaries last year, thus laying the foundation for the electoral misfortune that befell it in the state.

“After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC," the statement said.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

“Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured,” it added.

The party said the expulsion would be communicated to its national headquarters for appropriate action by Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Zamfara for PDP

The Supreme Court had, in a ruling, nullified the victory of the APC in Zamfara state due to the party's inability to conduct primary elections before the governorship poll.

Senator Kabiru Marafa, a frontline governorship aspirant, had instituted the case owning to the irregularities in the process.

Sequel to the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bello Matawalle, of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) as the governor of Zamfara state.

Subsequently, all PDP Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants were declared winners and return elected by INEC.