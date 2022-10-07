APC expels Senator Abbo for criticising Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket

How it happened: The controversial senator was booted out of the APC by the executives of his Local Government Chapter of the party.

Abbo, alongside some other APC chieftains including the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have been unrelenting in their opposition of the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Why Abbo was expelled: However, the Senator's expulsion letter signed on Friday, October 7, 2022, by 13 members of the state executives revealed that he was axed for criticising the APC presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on a national television.

After a meeting on Friday, the excos of Mubi North Local Government Area stated that they had reviewed among other things the report of the disciplinary committee before taking the decision to expel him, The Punch reports.

The statement read: “The committee is conscious of its responsibility and expectation of the party members and determine that free, fair and credible process have been adapted particularly adequate fair hearing has been accorded to the senator under reference.

“Consequently, 29 members of the committee have approved the report of the disciplinary committee dated 5th day of October, 2022. Wherefore, expelled Senator Elisha Ishiyahu Abbo, based on the Interview granted on the AIT where he was condemning and criticising the Party presidential flag."

“The Executive Committee Members of All Progressive Congress, Mubi North, Adamawa State who appended their signature approving the report of the Disciplinary Committee expelling Senator Ishiyaku Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa State is hereunder list.”

Illegal expulsion?: Meanwhile, the APC Publicity Secretary for Adamawa State chapter, Mohammed Abdullahi, has said the Ward executives lacks the locum standi to expel any member.

Abdullahi, who disclosed this to The Punch on Friday evening, added that the matter hasn't been officially brought to their notice.

Abdullahi said: “As far as the state secretariat is concerned, we have not received any correspondence from his local government. From what I read, Senator Abbo was even expelled and not suspended as some people speculated.

“If the report is submitted, we have a duty to scrutinize what they are doing in accordance with the provision of the party Constitution. This is because we know by the APC Constitution; it is only the National Working Committee that can expel somebody.