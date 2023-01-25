APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide over alleged anti-party activities

This is coming days after an Appeal Court in Abuja affirmed the candidacy of Akanimo Udofia, not Enang as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom.

Enang had challenged the primary election that produced Udofia as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.

In a letter dated January 24, 2023, the state Working Committee of the APC ratified the recommendations of the party’s Disciplinary Committee on his expulsion.

The APC said Enang had engaged in endless litigation against Udofia and the APC following the 'free and fair gubernatorial primary election' that produced the latter.

The letter reads: “The anti-party activities among others include his indulgence with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, and his willful but unlawful disobedience of the directives of our great party, the APC.

“After a free and fair gubernatorial primary election conducted by the party which he lost without showing a good spirit of sportsmanship, Senator Ita Solomon Enang had engaged in endless litigation against the candidate who won and the party.

“In the process, fully doing the bidding of the PDP to put a clog in the wheel of our progress as a party. The clandestine meetings he holds with the opposition party, the PDP, and after such meetings, drumming support for them, are not without notice by his vigilant ward and chapter officers of our great party.

“Consequently, I write on behalf of the state working committee (SWC) to ratify the decision of the disciplinary committee of the All Progressives Congress; that, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, be and is hereby expelled from the All Progressives Congress.”