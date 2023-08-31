APC expels 84 members for alleged anti-party activities in Osun

In a statement by the Osun APC Chairman, Sooko Lawal, the party took the decision following complaints of anti-party activities against those expelled.

“Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against some members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute.

“The disciplinary committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling the following members

“Akibu Olaiya – Iwo LG, Yekeen Ajoke Nafisat – Iwo LG, Wakeel Mutaleeb Adekunle – Iwo East LCDA, Olufunke Akano – Iwo East LCDA, Olatunji Idowu Ajoke- Iwo West LCDA, Ajala Abayomi – Ayedire LG.

“Adegboyega Semiu Adeniyi – Ayedire LG, Sabitu Rofiat Omolayo – Ayedire South LCDA, Oladeji Ismail – Ayedire South LCDA, Tajudeen Akanbi – Olaoluwa LG, Oyediran Quasim – Olaoluwa LG, Ajetunmobi Moshood – Olaoluwa South LCDA.

“Akintoye Opeyemi – Irewole LG, Akerele Sunday – Irewole LG, Pastor Peter Olaawo – Irewole LCDA, Orisatola Surajudeen A. – Irewole LCDA, Shariat O. Olaniyi – Ayedaade LG, Akeem Olodude – Ayedaade LG.

“Raji Sikiru – Ayedaade South LCDA, Isaac Adeyemi Aderinoye – Ayedaade South LCDA, Oyedeji Tawab O. – Osogbo LG, Aderemi Tajudeen – Osogbo LG, Kamoru Afusat Bolanle – Osogbo South LCDA

“Ibrahim Mumini Tunde – Osogbo South LCDA, Olayinka Musiliu Shina – Osogbo West LCDA, Adewumi Ademola Taofeeq – Osogbo West LCDA, Ajala Oladiran – Olorunda LG, Abiola Omotosho – Olorunda LG, Ganiyu Aliu O. – Olorunda North LCDA.

“Lawal Olalekan – Olorunda North LCDA, Ganiyu Adebayo A. – Olorunda Area Council, Afolabi Olaniyi Olatunde – Olorunda Area Council, Serifat Olayiwola – Ifelodun LG, Olawale Morufu Adebukola – Ifelodun LG.

“Ajibade Olatunji Ganiyu – Ifelodun North LCDA, Oladunjoye Rasheed Taye – Ifelodun North LCDA, Wale Agboola – Ifelodun Area Council, Sulaiman Akeem – Ifelodun Area Council, Odetayo Olubunmi – Odo Otin LG.

“Agboola Dayo Remilekun – Odo Otin LG, David Ajiboso – Odo Otin North LCDA, Ajala Richard Folashade – Odo Otin North LCDA, Ogunkanmi Adekunle – Odo Otin South LCDA, Adepoju Kabiru – Odo Otin South LCDA.

“Fadunmola Fatai A. – Boluwaduro LG, Aina Olusola – Boluwaduro LG, Oyekanmi Hajarat Adenike – Boluwaduro East LCDA, Adewumi O. Olufemi – Boluwaduro East LCDA, Teniola Alaba – Ilesa East LG.

“Muraina Fatai Olusegun – Ilesa East LG, Alaka Bode Olakunle – Ilesa North East LCDA, Ojediran Folasade Kehinde – Ilesa North East LCDA, Raji Azeez – Ilesa West LG, Afolayan Kafayat – Ilesa West LG.

“Kabir Ademola Hameed – Ilesa West Central LCDA, Kazeem Kafayat – Ilesa West Central LCDA, Agunlejika Adejuyigbe – Atakumosa West LG, Ogundele Sesan Opeyemi – Atakumosa West LG, Omidiji Olaolu – Atakumosa West LCDA.

“Adejare Israel – Atakumosa West LCDA, Oni Abiodun – Ife Central LG, Ismail Busayo Alabelewe – Ife Central LG, Chief Titus Awofesobi – Ife Central West LCDA, Alhaji Akeem Oyeleye – Ife Central West LCDA.

“Alhaji Omisakin Bisi – Ife East LG, Ogunrinola Sayo – Ife East LG, Oyewole Rafiu – Ife Ooye LCDA, Adefioye Adegboyega – Ife Ooye LCDA, Sangolade Olawale – Ife East Area Office, Adekunle Toyin Asabi – Ife East Area Office.

“Adeyeye Yinusa O. – Oriade LG, Mathew Olamuyiwa Samuel – Oriade LG, Samson Fakinyede Oladipo – Oriade South LCDA, Oyediran Mikail – Oriade South LCDA, Lamidi Oyeyemi – Obokun LG.

“Dare Adarayaki- Obokun LG, Oluseyi Oyinloye – Obokun LCDA, Ogundele Ogunsanmi – Obokun LCDA, Ismail Elewedi – Ejigbo Central LCDA, Yekeen Adewale – Oyebisi Ejigbo South LCDA, Muraina Atanda Adeleke – Ejigbo South LCDA.

“Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye Halid – Osogbo West LCDA, Biyi Odunlade – Ife Central LGA, Rasak Salinsile – Iwo LGA.

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State

