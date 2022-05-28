APC endorses Marafa as Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate

Olugbemiro said having Kabiru Marafa stand unopposed, the whole votes of the party’s delegates cast were declared for him as the candidate for Zamfara Central Senatorial zone.

He commended the conduct of the delegates and all party supporters for their orderly conduct during the exercise.

Marafa expressed appreciation to delegates and party supporters for considering him worthy of representing them.

He promised to contribute his quota to the state’s development if finally given the mandate to represent the state in the red chamber.