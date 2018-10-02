Pulse.ng logo
APC disqualifies former police IG, Suleiman Abba from Senatorial race

Suleiman Abba APC disqualifies former police IG from Senatorial race

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Police IG, Suleiman Abba

(Punch)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee in Jigawa state has disqualified former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Suleiman Abba.

This was made known in a statement issued by APC’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of cleared APC candidates.

According to Nabena, “The National Working Committee (APC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not cleared former Inspector-General of Police, Barr. Suleiman Abba to contest the Party’s Jigawa South Senatorial District Primaries.

“Barr. Suleiman Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants.”

ALSO READ: Suleiman Abba reportedly sacked for working against PDP

Abba recently declared his interest to contest for the Jigawa south senatorial district seat on the platform of the APC in 2019.

Suleiman Abba served as Inspector-General of Police during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

