APC disowns viral presidential campaign council list

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard it, adding that the party’s leadership and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would formally unveil the campaign council.

Onanuga said that the party understood the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate.

He, however, urged the media to exercise restraint in disseminating information that were not correct.

While quoting the secretary of the APC presidential campaign council, Mr James Faleke, Onanuga said that the various directorates of the campaign structure were still being put together.