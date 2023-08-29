ADVERTISEMENT
APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

Bayo Wahab

Without any explanation, the APC deleted its initial campaign council list from its X page.

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]
Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

The party had earlier on Tuesday, August 29, published the lists of its campaign council leaders and members for the November governorship election in the three states via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The lists stated that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje and the party’s National Working Committee had approved the campaign councils for the elections.

The statement reads, “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), H. E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, in consultation with the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the composition of the Bayelsa State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council with the primary purpose of leading the Gubernatorial Campaign in Bayelsa State and ensuring the triumph of our great Party at the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.

However, without any explanation, the APC deleted the lists from its page barely one hour after posting it.

Shortly after, the party released another statement disowning the initial list published on its official X page.

In the new statement titled, “Re: National Campaign Council Lists for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi Governorship Elections", the APC urged Nigerians to disregard the lists, saying they weren’t its official documents.

The statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary reads, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for the 11th November, 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media. The lists are not official documents of the Party and should be disregarded.”

The party did not address the reports that it named a member of the opposition party, Nyesom Wike as a member of its campaign council for the upcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.

