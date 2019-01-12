Spokesperson of the state’s APC, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, in an interactive session with newsmen in Sokoto, said that the allegation was aimed at tarnishing the image of the party.

Danchadi said the action was also a manifestation of the PDP’s weakness and acceptance of defeat; and urged the electorate to disregard the claims.

The APC chieftain assured the people of the state that the party was focused on election victory; and would ensure qualitative leadership in Sokoto after winning the elections.

He said that it was on record that neither the security agencies, nor journalists, have reported any wrongdoings during the APC campaigns.

“It is surprising that a political party, such as the PDP, which governed the country for 16 years, would be making such unsubstantiated claims.

“PDP in Sokoto presumes that the only option is to create a false alarm as a form of psychological warfare in order to obtain public political sympathy,’’ Danchadi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had earlier in a statement signed by its state Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Abdullahi Hausawa, alleged that the APC was engaged in violent election campaigns.

Hausawa alleged that a couple of months ago, PDP had complained to security agencies about the issue.

“The PDP in Sokoto State wishes to draw the attention of all the security agencies in the state and law abiding members of the public, to the established and institutionalised culture of violence assumed by the APC in our state.

“The deadly APC campaign has worsened with its political thugs trailing the PDP campaign train, attacking our supporters, vehicles and offices,’’ Hausawa said.

He also said that the APC campaign conducted in Dange on Jan. 5, was characterised by attacks on a PDP health facility, where several vehicles were smashed, the building vandalised and members of staff of the center were robbed.

The PDP PRO in Sokoto said shops were also damaged during the attack.

Hausawa further alleged that attempts were made by APC thugs to disrupt the PDP campaign on Jan. 9, in Binji, but security agents had intervened by dispersing the invaders with teargas.