APC Diaspora leaders rally support for Tinubu, want full-fledged ministry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders in Diaspora, under the aegis of APC Diaspora Leaders, have promised to support the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to realise his ambition in 2023.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter;APC-PCC]
David noted that the meeting brought together diaspora progressive members and professionals from over 20 countries including Prince Ade Omole, Director, Diaspora Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

According to him, the meeting is one of the largest gatherings of Nigerians in the Diaspora with unity of purpose.

“The conference was robust and full of positive energy with the willingness by Nigerians in Diaspora to drive the realisation of Tinubu/Shettima ticket come 2023.

“Tinubu is one of our own as an extension of Nigerians in Diaspora who has conquered the sojourn of travelling for greener pasture and relocated back home to contribute in no small measures to the growth and development of the country.

“That is the kind of man we want, who has seen it all. He knows our pains and knows our strength.

“Asiwaju is a perfect recruiter of talents, detribalised and embodiment of practical economic transformation policies,” he said.

David said that the participants were confident of the party’s presidential candidate victory at the poll.

He noted that “some of them even displayed their PVCs among whom was Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of APC South Africa Chapter, who is already in Nigeria to galvanise support for the party.”

According to him, Dr Nicholas Felix, the youngest presidential aspirant during the APC primaries was also present in the conference and pledged his support for Tinubu.

He said that meeting applauded Omole for his vision and steadfastness.

David said that Nigerians in Diaspora urged the government to create a full-fledged Ministry for Nigerians in Diaspora “as their continued contributions and relevance has been underscored and not properly captured.”

He quoted Omole as saying that Tinubu remained a great believer of Nigerians in the Diaspora, and urged party leaders, members, and progressives in the Diaspora to support him.

“History will be made when he (Tinubu) is elected to be the one to bring to fruition the age-long clamour for Diaspora Voting,” Omole said.

Omole used the opportunity to thank groups and members who had donated campaign materials to support the Diaspora Directorate, urging them not to relent.

“APC Chapters in South Africa, Canada and USA were the first set to make donations,” he said.

Omole advised Nigerians in Diaspora who would be coming home to vote to ensure that they arrive early to avoid being caught in the web of restrictions in travels, particularly for those who need more time to transit from Abuja or Lagos to their various states.

Also speaking, the Global Chairman of APC Diaspora Leaders, Mr Olabode Jones Ajimijere, urged members to ignore “the malicious and many other propaganda targeted at Tinubu.”

Ajimijere, who resides in Moscow, Russia, charged members not to be allowed by distracted, saying, “power lies on actual voters not social media charlatans.”

Also speaking, Dr Don Anyiam, one of Diaspora leaders, said “Asiwaju is the only one amongst the three major contenders who has been very consistent in his political journey.”

