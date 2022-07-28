RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves an overwhelming victory in 2023 presidential poll, as it has done so much for Nigerians.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase [NASS]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase [NASS]

Wase said this when he received The Asiwaju Support Group in his office in Abuja on Thursday, urging the group to go out and canvass votes for the APC, ahead of 2023 general election.

Recommended articles

According to him, there is no section of the country that has not witness massive infrastructure development.

Wase said although government’s revenue had witnessed shape decline, it had been able to achieve much in the area of infrastructure.

“No government has touch the lives of the ordinary citizens like that of APC, those who have nothing to do, whether they are graduates, young and the old are being given monthly stipends just like it’s being done in other countries.

“I think you should not despair but get encouraged and go and rollout to people and say, look this is what we have done.

“We have the capacity, we have a product in the person of Asiwaju to sell; he has turn around the economy of Lagos state, he has built capacity and he has built people.

“So, you should go out in full force with your heads high seeking for those votes, there is no candidate in any political party that can match Asiwaju,” he said.

He pledged the House commitment to work with all support organisations to ensure an overwhelming victory for the party come 2023.

“We will work together; we shall collaborate with every organisation to ensure victory and by implication using what is available to us within our own limit.

“We shall disperse, so that all together we can win the hearts of the electorate.

“Government is not sleeping on matters of security challenge, it is a thing of concern to all Nigerians and by the grace of God we are going to get over it.

“Be confident that the APC has done much on many fronts that we have reasons to canvass for the votes from Nigerians,” he said.

The deputy speaker said that the APC-led administration has been able to dismantle the Boko Haram terrorists’ group which was in control of the North East.

“Today, the story is not the same,” he said.

Wase said that the APC administration was badly affected by sharp drop in crude oil price as it fell from 122 dollars to 26 dollars per barrel and the export quantity dropped from 126 barrels to below 110.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the group, Mr Danor Ayo said that the aim of the visit was to solicit the support of the deputy speaker for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said that the group was made of members and supporters of the APC who have served and were still serving in various offices.

Ayo said that the objective was to solicit support for Asiwaju and the entire APC candidates for the 2023 general election.

“We do not want to only win the presidency, we want to have the majority in the National Assembly to make things easier for our president,” he said.

He commended Wase for always speaking for Nigerians, urging him to continue for a better Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

Trending

Tinubu's memory may be fading, we sympathise with him - Atiku fires more shots

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)