APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary denies rift with Oshiomhole

The deputy spokesman described reports saying that he disliked Oshiomhole’s way of running the ruling party, as  false.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary denies rift with Oshiomhole play

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole

(The Trent )

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has denied criticising the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership style.

According to Daily Post, Nabena described reports saying that he disliked Oshiomhole’s way of running the ruling party, as  false.

According to him,  the National Working Committee of the APC is in support of the changes that the former Edo Governor has pioneered in the party.

He said “My attention has been drawn to a comment credited to me in one of the national newspapers on the Adams Oshiomhole national leadership of our great party, and the party’s current state of affairs.

“As a former acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, I know for a fact and good authority that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are strongly in support of the National Chairman.”

Alleged plot against Oshiomhole

The APC chairman recently raised an alarm saying that some powerful members of the APC are plotting to remove him.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshomhole said that those opposing him have finalised plans to spread false narratives about him.

ALSO READ: Saraki says he won't play in the gutter with Oshiomhole

Calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation

Following the outcome of the APC primaries nationwide, some aggrieved persons have called for the resignation of the party’s chairman.

Some of the aggrieved members said that Oshiomhole lacks the capacity to lead the ruling party.

The APC chairman recently dismissed the calls for his removal, saying that he will continue to support the interest of the ordinary members of the party against those of the powerful elements or political bigwigs.

