APC denies zoning key positions of 10th National Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party urged the public to disregard the report about the alleged zoning, saying it is false and misleading.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“The report is false and misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety.The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly,” Morka said.

He said that as soon as a decision was made on zoning, it would be made public through the party’s official communications channel.

