APC denies zoning key positions of 10th National Assembly

Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“The report is false and misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety.The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly,” Morka said.

