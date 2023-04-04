The sports category has moved to a new website.

APC denies suspending Omo-Agege

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC said that Omo-Agege remained a bonafide member of the party.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Twitter]
This is contained in a statement by the Delta APC Executive Committee signed by Elder Omeni Sobotie, the state chairman of the party and Mr Peter Akarogbe, the secretary in Warri.

The APC said that Omo-Agege, who was its govenorship candidate in the March 15, election. remained a bonafide member of the party.

It described the publication alleging his purported suspension, as the handwork of rabble rousing impostors who claimed to have held positions at the various levels of the party in the state.

“We the legitimate and only recognised state executive committee of the APC at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence.

“Therefore, it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithful and the general public.

“The executive committee members of the APC at the wards, local governments, senatorial districts and state levels, were duly elected by bonafide members of the party in a transparent process at the different congresses organised by the party.

“So, they remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“The general public, party faithfuls and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountenance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions,” it said.

The APC added that the signatories were not only dubious impostors, but very reckless, saying that their claims could cause a breach of public peace and should not be permitted.

It, however, enjoined the police, Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies to take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria



