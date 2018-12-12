APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied planning to destabilise states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP chairman, Uche Secondus in a statement issued to newsmen, alleged that the ruling party is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force to cause chaos the PDP states.

According to Secondus, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi have been marked on the APC’s supposed list for destabilisation.

Book of lies

In its response, the spokesman of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu debunked the allegation describing it as one of the scripts in PDP’s book of lies.

Issa-Onilu also accused the opposition party of resorting to the spread of fake news ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Vanguard, the ruling party’s spokesman said “That is straight from the PDP book of lies. The opposition party, having failed this country for 16 years, is currently failing its members who must be ashamed of the cheap lies being churned out on a daily basis by the thoroughly discredited party. In less than a week, PDP has reeled out four embarrassing false alarms.

“It claimed the bank accounts of its presidential running mate, Mr. Peter Obi were frozen; it was a lie. It followed that with the ridiculous claim that the house of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s sons was raided and his sons were arrested; it was a blatant lie.

“It claimed the national peace committee did not invite Atiku for the signing of the national peace accord; it turned out he was invited. Today, it is crying wolf again. This time it is the EFCC and the police working on how to destabilise the PDP controlled states. How shameful? Is this all PDP can offer? False alarms!

“They cannot campaign about roads, rail line, electricity, diversification of the economy, agriculture and solid minerals and how to bail the ordinary Nigerians from the abyss. They are ashamed to talk about it because it is a reminder of the PDP’s years of waste.

“It is about time PDP realised that Nigerians are bored and tired of their lies. There is nothing wrong if PDP throws in the towel at this stage as it has become apparent that it is finding it difficult to confront the imminent defeat in the coming elections”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controls 11 states, while the All Progressives Congress (APC), 24 and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 1.