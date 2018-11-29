Pulse.ng logo
APC denies plans to impeach Gov. Udom

Mr Ime Okopido, the state APC Chairman stated this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, while reacting to the crisis in the state House of Assembly.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says it has no plan whatsoever to impeach Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom as being speculated in some quartres.

Okopido said that the APC and its lawmakers would not waste precious time to institute a process of impeachment on the governor, who has about three months to leave office.

He described the statement credited to the state PDP Chairman, Mr Paul Ekpo, on Nov. 27, alleging that the APC lawmakers met to impeach the governor as faulty and misleading.

“Let me state categorically clear that we in APC have never discussed plans to impeach the governor, and indeed, we are not interested in moving for his impeachment.

“Rather, we are eagerly waiting for March 2, 2019, when Akwa Ibom people will vote out this incompetent and clueless governor.

“We have just three months to go, so there is no need to waste time on impeachment,” Okopido said.

The chairman said that the party or its lawmakers have no hand in the current crisis in the House of Assembly.

According to him, the illegality of declaring seats of five APC members of the House vacant, in spite of subsisting court action, is the immediate cause of the crisis.

Okopido expressed displeasure over the way and manner the PDP and its agents were insulting APC Chieftains in the state and called for a stop.

He wondered why the PDP is calling for redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Musa Kimo, who is barely one week in office and expressed the party’s confidence on him.

