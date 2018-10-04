Pulse.ng logo
2 APC defectors pick PDP’s senatorial tickets in Bauchi unopposed

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 2 APC defectors pick PDP’s senatorial tickets in Bauchi unopposed (premiumtimesng)

Senators  Suleiman Gamawa and Isa  Misau who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently, have picked the  party’s  senatorial tickets unopposed,  Mr Wilson Iorshe, the Chairman of the election panel,has said.

Iorshe announced this in Bauchi on Wednesday,  saying  Malam Garba Dahiru also scored 382 votes to fly the party’s  flag  in Bauchi South Senatorial District, defeating former Director-General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Malam Ladan Salihu, who got 372 votes.

He also said Senators Gamawa and Misau would represent  Bauchi North and Bauchi Central Senatorial Districts,respectively.

“The panel, therefore, affirmed their nominations as the senatorial candidates of PDP in the next general election,” he said

‎The chairman said the election was conducted in the three senatorial districts peacefully and that only 20 invalid votes were recorded during the exercise.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two serving senators –  Suleiman Gamawa and Isa Misau, defected from the APC to the PDP, recently.

