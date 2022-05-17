APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the APC timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections which is making the rounds on social media.

“The story should be disregarded as fake news,” the APC scribe said.

He added that the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections remained as earlier published.

He restated the approved schedule as follows:

*Governorship – Friday, May 20th, 2022.

*State House of Assembly – Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

*House of Representatives – Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

*Senate – Wednesday, May 25 2022.

*Presidential – Monday, May 30th to June 1st, 2022.