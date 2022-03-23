APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention

The governors were led to the meeting by the Kebbi state governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.

The governors turned up at the Presidential Villa after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting earlier chaired by Buhari.

The meeting is coming three days before the APC National Convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022.

Pulse learnt that Buhari is expected to reunite the governors after a split that was created by the tussle over the party leadership.

The president is also expected to meet with the seven chairmanship aspirants of the party at the Presidential Villa.

They include: former governors of Nasarawa, Benue, and Zamfara, Tanko Al-Makura, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, and Abdulaziz Yari respectively.

Others are Niger-East lawmaker, Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Mohammed Etsu.

The aspirants were screened on the night of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by the Screening Committee led by Katsina state governor, Bello Masari.

Recall that the former Borno state governor, Ali-Modu Sheriff had pulled out of the race saying he doesn't want to work against Buhari's interest.