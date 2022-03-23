RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC National Convention is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with APC governors (image used as illustration) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with APC governors (image used as illustration) [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently locked in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The governors were led to the meeting by the Kebbi state governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.

The governors turned up at the Presidential Villa after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting earlier chaired by Buhari.

The meeting is coming three days before the APC National Convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022.

Pulse learnt that Buhari is expected to reunite the governors after a split that was created by the tussle over the party leadership.

The president is also expected to meet with the seven chairmanship aspirants of the party at the Presidential Villa.

They include: former governors of Nasarawa, Benue, and Zamfara, Tanko Al-Makura, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, and Abdulaziz Yari respectively.

Others are Niger-East lawmaker, Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Mohammed Etsu.

The aspirants were screened on the night of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by the Screening Committee led by Katsina state governor, Bello Masari.

Recall that the former Borno state governor, Ali-Modu Sheriff had pulled out of the race saying he doesn't want to work against Buhari's interest.

Details later....

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention

APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention

2023: Atiku Abubakar formally declares intention to run for president

2023: Atiku Abubakar formally declares intention to run for president

Electoral Act: Reps to report judge to NJC for empowering Malami to delete Section 84(12)

Electoral Act: Reps to report judge to NJC for empowering Malami to delete Section 84(12)

NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

Senate confirms 7 members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

Fetish protest against new OAU VC is assault on intellectuals – Akeredolu

Fetish protest against new OAU VC is assault on intellectuals – Akeredolu

ASUU: Students embark on skill acquisition as strike enters fourth week

ASUU: Students embark on skill acquisition as strike enters fourth week

House of Reps moves to improve security along Abuja-Kaduna rail lines

House of Reps moves to improve security along Abuja-Kaduna rail lines

El-Rufai will oppose state police when I become Kaduna governor in 2023, says Shehu Sani

El-Rufai will oppose state police when I become Kaduna governor in 2023, says Shehu Sani

Trending

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (The Nation)

2023 Presidency: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi shares her 5-point agenda for Nigeria

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, Presidential aspirant

2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to support a productive politician

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.