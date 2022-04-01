RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Councilors in Cross River threaten to defect

More than 100 All Progressives Congress councillors in Cross River on Friday threatened to defect to another party over poor remuneration, non-release of funds and legislative training.

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)

The councillors issued the threat after holding a meeting at Ikom Local Government Council headquarters.

Their leader, Mr George Ajangson, told newsmen that the state government had not been treating them fairly.

“As councillors, we are the closest to the people, yet we are poorly funded by the state government; no release of money for capital projects and no legislative training to enhance legislation.

“We have also agreed to begin the immediate impeachment of all the 18 chairmen of local councils in the state.

“The state government had released more than N150 million to each local government chairman for capital projects, yet no councillor has been carried along or given any project to execute.

“Sadly also, out of the 22 months we have been in office, we have only received legislative votes for six months, a situation that is painful and worrisome,’’ he said.

Ajangson called on the state government to immediately release councillors’ furniture and wardrobe allowances to them without delay.

