APC convention: Oyetola congratulates Omisore, other new party officers

The governor also congratulated the new National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and other members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

He said he believed that the former Osun deputy governor would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the administration and management of the party’s affairs.

Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability of Omisore to deliver and contribute to the growth of the party through his new position.

According to the governor, Omisore will deploy his political sagacity, leadership qualities and experience, which he acquired in both public and private sectors, towards building a virile and healthy party at the centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that the former Osun deputy governor was returned elected through a consensus arrangement reached by other aspirants ,who withdrew from the contest.

NAN reports that the position of the APC National Secretary was zoned to the South-West by the party’s national leadership.

Oyetola hailed the leadership quality of President Muhammadu Buhari and praised him for playing a fatherly role to unite the party in the interest of all.

“First of all, I must thank our leaders in the South-West for their support for our own Sen. Iyiola Omisore.

“This is a great thing for us in Osun APC and I must thank other contestants for conceding and accepting to withdraw from the race.

“I commend them for the bold step, just as I assure them of our support in their times of need. I have no doubt in the capacity of Otunba Omisore to deliver and take our party to greater level.

“As you can see, the peaceful atmosphere here and the seamless conduct of the convention is a testimony to the strong unity that exists in our party,” he said.

Omisore said the successful conduct of the convention was an attestation that the APC had its ways of resolving issues without necessarily resorting to conflict.

He added that contrary to the negative expectations of some people, the APC National Convention went on peacefully.

The governor said that security operatives did wonderfully well in ensuring security of life and property.

“I am really proud of what had happened today, it is a sign that our party is united, formidable and remained indivisible.

“In achieving all these, I must personally commend the leadership quality provided by President Muhammadu Buhari who always advocate for harmony and peace in the party.

“It is natural to have disagreement, but what is important is the ability to have workable mechanism to resolve any crisis without necessarily resorting to rancour.

“I am confident that with the existing unity in the APC, our party will continue to remain in power beyond 2023 by the grace of God,” Oyetola added.

Also speaking, Omisore expressed gratitude to God, President Buhari, Gov. Oyetola, APC leaders and co-contenders for the unflinching support and confidence reposed in him to serve the party.