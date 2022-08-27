APC convention: Gov Sule returns unspent N20m to party, submits report

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee’s Secretary, Sen. Bello Mandiya and its other members were present during the report submission.

Presenting an executive summary of the report, Sule said the committee was given N140 million for its activities, but only expended N120 million.

“Initially, we were given N30 million a day after our inauguration, thereafter, we got another N60 million. In all, the party gave us N140 million.

“I am here with a draft of N20 million to present to the chairman of our party as the balance remaining from what we were given, because we did not spend everything,” Sule said.

Adamu in his remarks, said the level of integrity and commitment exhibited by the committee was appreciated.

He said the committee did a good job and was transparent and accountable to the extent of declaring some surplus which was a good example.

“The challenges were high, but you were able to deploy publicity to defuse tension and we were able to have a good convention.