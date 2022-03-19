RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Convention: Committee inspects venue, assures delegates of security

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee on the venue, decorations and site servicing for the All Progressive Congress (APC) forthcoming convention, has visited the proposed venue, Eagle Square, Abuja, as part of preparations for the event.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, the chairman committee on the venue, decorations and site servicing for the All Progressive Congress (APC) forthcoming convention, visiting the proposed venue, Eagle Square Abuja, on Friday .

The chairman of the committee, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau speaking after inspecting the venue on Friday in Abuja, said it would begin erecting the structures for the convention.

“We are preparing the venue for the convention.There was science and technology exhibition which was concluded today, by tomorrow we will start putting our structures.

“We want to ensure that the security inspect the place and to guarantee that there is adequate security for all delegates and everybody that is coming here,” he said .

He said his committee had engaged with relevant stakeholders and organisations to ensure that the venue and associated services were put in place for delegates and officials during the convention.

Lalong said the committee was working in synergy with the committees on security, and election to ensure proper coordination of delegates and the electoral processes .

The APC convention is scheduled for March 26.

