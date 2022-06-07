APC Convention: APC will come out stronger, united – Delegates

A cross section of the delegates told NAN on Tuesday at Eagle Square, venue of the historic event that they were hopeful that the party would also win the 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Sama’ila Ibrahim, from Kano State said, “APC will be more united after the primary election.

“This is because, the leaders and members of the party are real patriots, committed to the growth and development of democracy.”

Mr John Also, a delegate from Oyo State also told NAN that, “I am not in anyway apprehensive as the exercise will be successfully conducted.

“At the end, we will have a credible torch bearer who will by the special grace of God succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.