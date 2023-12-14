ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC Chairman said the party had the majority members at the House of Assembly, having 27 out of its 32 members.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

Tony Okocha, the Chairman of the state APC Caretaker Committee said this on Thursday in Abuja when he briefed newsmen.

“Although I am not a member of the state House of Assembly, impeachment is a democratic process. Impeachment is not a coup d'etat,” he said.

Okocha said that the party would do everything possible to protect the 27 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who defected to the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we are telling the governor that he cannot thrive on illegality, we will petition the judge before the National Judicial Council (NJC)for giving that jankara order against our members.

“So we want to appeal to our party to join us to defend our members who are being ill-treated by the Rivers House of Assembly."

Speaking on the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex, Okocha said the APC would not allow illegality to thrive in the state.

He added that the defected lawmakers would continue to meet elsewhere, so long as they had the mace, which was the symbol of authority with them.

“You cannot place something on nothing and you expect it to stand. Illegality is illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me also let you know that what makes an assembly is not the structure, but the human beings in that assembly.

“So, an assembly can be moved to anywhere, provided the mace which is its symbol of authority is there. As at yesterday, about 27 members sat and took far-reaching decisions on state matters,” he said.

He said the APC had the majority members at the House of Assembly, having 27 out of its 32 members.

This, he said, was in line with the mandate given to the party National Secretariat, to reach out to members of opposition parties in the state.

“We will fight illegality, we will not allow illegality to fester in our state. It is our duty now to defend our 27 members who are members of the State Assembly."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appealed to Chief Nyesom Wike the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to come to the assistance of the party in the state.

“I have wooed him personally, we have told him publicly to come over and help us. He is a political juggernaut not just in Rivers, but in Nigeria at large.

“He is a force, and that is why we won the presidential election after losing the three senatorial seats and all the State House of Assembly members,” Okocha said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

FCTA crushes 1,509 commercial motorcycles in Abuja in 5 months

FCTA crushes 1,509 commercial motorcycles in Abuja in 5 months

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC