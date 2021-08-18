APC confident of 'landslide victory' in Anambra governorship election

At the inauguration of the election's national campaign committee on Monday, August 17, 2021, the Yobe State governor said the party's hope is boosted by its growing fortunes in Anambra and the south east region.

"To the people of Anambra state, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party," he said.

Buni called on the committee to concentrate on issues of value that will improve its winning chances.

He said the committee must work as a team, and reconcile conflicts between members to avoid distractions heading to the polls.

The governor said, "I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra state to APC."

Imo State governor, Hope Izoduma, was appointed chairman of the committee, and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, appointed as deputy.