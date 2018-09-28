Pulse.ng logo
APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries in Edo

APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries in Edo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as early as 7:30 a.m., voters started trooping into the venues  to participate in the primaries, while voting commenced at 11:30 a.m.

APC primaries play APC conducts peaceful Presidential Primaries in Edo (Illustrative) (Premium Times)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo chapter, on Friday conducted a peaceful Presidential primaries across the State.

Areas visited in the state capital like Oredo ward 7 and ward 11 showed  a large crowd of voters defied the heavy rain to exercise their franchise in the primaries.

Speaking on the exercise, the State Secretary of the party, Mr Lawrence Okah, said  the massive turnout of electorate despite the rains, demonstrated the love the people have for the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and his leadership style.

He said defying the rains was a demonstration of how they wanted Buhari to come back for second term.

“You can see for yourself that the crowd was tremendous. We could not even finish counting.

“As I speak in this ward 7, we have more than 1,147 persons voting for just one candidate, Buhari.

“In spite of the rain, people came out. That is to show the support our president has. If this can happen in one ward, and we have 192 wards .

“You  better imagine at the end of today, you will see a lot of people coming out to vote for Buhari. This is just a party matter.

“It is raining yet people are coming out to vote. You can see for yourself. They have been here since 8:00 a.m. waiting for this day to come,” he said.

NAN reports that security was tight in the centres visited as men of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to provide security.

