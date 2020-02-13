The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-Central Zone, has decried the recent attack in Plateau communities in which more than 30 lives were lost, saying it was a setback to the relative peace sustained in the state.

The National Vice Chairman of APC of the zone, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, in a condolence visit to Gov. Simon Lalong on Thursday in Jos, said the visit was also to condole with the governor over the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan.

Suleiman said the party shared in the grief and sorrow of Plateau , saying whatever befell the state also affected the party.

“We ask God to give you the strength and the wherewithal to bear the loss . Plateau was engulfed in crisis before your administration came but your social economic policies brought peace to the state,” he said.

He urged the governor not to be discouraged by the security challenges, while praying God to grant him the fortitude to bear the loss of Sen. Longjan, who until his death, represented Plateau Central at the Senate.

In his response, Lalong thanked the APC officials for the show of solidarity in the phase the state was going through, saying the support showed the unity of the party.

Lalong described the death of Longjan as a loss not only to Plateau but also to the party, saying he left a good legacy as a leader, diplomat and seasoned administrator.

He said his administration was committed to addressing security challenges in the state through the adoption of community policing, as agreed by north central states, in their security summit with the Inspector-General of Police, recently.