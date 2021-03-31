This is contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday at the end of APC stakeholders’ meeting at the party secretariat in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders’ meeting was presided over by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa.

The eight-point communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Theophilus Oyebiyi, Caretaker Vice Chairman, Kwara North, and Mr Oladimeji Mustapha, Caretaker Legal Adviser.

The meeting had in attendance party leaders and stakeholders from the 16 local government areas of the state and deliberated on varying issues affecting the party at both national and state levels.

According to the communiqué, after a holistic review of events and happenings within the party in the last few days, the meeting agreed and reached the following resolutions:

“The meeting condemns in its entirety the rising wave of violence and thuggery in Kwara State.

“Violence had been unleashed on our party members at Moro, Edu and Banquet Hall, Ilorin. Curiously the perpetrators of violence are close to the seat of government,” the communiqué added.

The meeting therefore called on the government not to allow politically motivated violence to further heighten the insecurity in the state.

It also expressed displeasure over the upsurge of ethnic and religious violence across the country and urged for restraint among the political class in order not to exacerbate the problem.

“The meeting calls on all leaders of thought in the country to join hands with the APC-led Federal Government in nipping insecurity in the bud instead of fanning the embers or being plainly conniving.”

Stakeholders and party executives from all the 193 wards in the state declared their support for the leadership of Bolarinwa as the state caretaker committee chairman of APC.

“The meeting urged all members to continue to be steadfast in their support for the All Progressives Congress led by Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa and party structure at all levels,” it added.

On the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, the meeting called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other founding fathers of the APC, like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, to urgently intervene before it snowballs.

The communiqué however commended the courage and leadership of the various leaders and stakeholders of the party.

The meeting particularly commended Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, who have lent their voices in demanding for a transparent and inclusive registration exercise in accordance with the guidelines of the party.

The meeting therefore urged the national leadership of the party led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe to listen to the voice of reason from their two leaders before the situation gets out of hand.

“We ask, if the APC National Caretaker Committee does not consider the voices of the overwhelming majority of party members strong enough, would they also wish away the strong voices of the two Ministers from the state in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari?,” it asked rhetorically.

The also communiqué called for calm and restraint from all members of the APC and supporters, in spite of the deliberate provocation by some elements in the party, expressing confidence that in due course, justice would prevail.

NAN reports that the stakeholders’ meeting was attended by APC chieftains such as Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, Mr Saidi Popoola, Mr Muyideen Ndamusa, Alhaji Isiaka Alao, Mr Umaru Shaba, Mr Abdulwahab Adesina and the state women leader.

The meeting was also attended by representatives drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state as well as youth leaders and women leaders from all the local government areas.