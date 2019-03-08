Mr Chemberline Adiaso, the South East Zonal Coordinator of PSC made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Umuahia.

The suspended members included Mr Robert Ngwu (Director, Inter Party, South East), Mr Ejikeme Ugwu, National Director, Legal Matters) and Mr Maxwell Okoye ( Director, Political Matters, South East).

He said the suspension letter was signed by Mr Gideon Sammani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters and Facilitator of PSC.

He said the members were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.

NAN recalls thatthe APC National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Gov. Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.

He said they were suspended over the newspsper publication of Tuesday 5th of March, entitled Presidential Committee gives Oshimole 48 hours ultimatum to lift Okorochas suspension.

According to him, the letter reads in part that it is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to organs of the party which is against the laid down rules and regulations guiding the affairs of PSC and constitution of our party.

You are by this communication advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion, he stated.

NAN reports that the National Working Committee of the APC had suspended Gov. Okorocha over alleged anti-party activities.

ALSO READ: EFCC arrests Imo State Accountant General for allegedly helping Okorocha to launder money

Adiaso said that he had earlier dissociated himself from the recent press briefings in Owerri, in which the members issued the ultimatum.

He said that anyone who questioned the authority of the NWC was also questioning the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the APC.