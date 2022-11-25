RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC committed to electronic transmission of election results - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is committed to transmission of 2023 election results electronically by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contrary to some media reports.

APC flag (Thisday)
APC flag (Thisday)

Mr Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.

Morka was reacting to media reports that the party was opposed to the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV) for 2023 general election.

He said that the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu was grossly misquoted on the deployment of BVAS and electronic transmission of election results at a meeting with the Commonwealth Pre-election delegation.

“A section of the media is awash with comments credited to the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on the deployment of the BVAS and IReV.

“Otherwise known as electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 general election..

“Media reports that Chairman Adamu kicked against INEC’s decision to deploy BVAS and electronic transmission of results is patently false and constitutes an unfair misrepresentation of the national chairman’s comments

“To be clear, Chairman Adamu did not kick against the deployment of BVAS or electronic transmission of results as erroneously reported by sections of the media,” the APC scribe said.

He said the APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari mid-wifed the successful reform of the Electoral Act and the introduction of BVAS among other technological innovations.

He added that the administration had superintended the conduct of credible, free, fair and transparent elections in Edo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun.

“Our party and government remain committed to the highest levels of electoral transparency and democratic consolidation in our country.

“At the meeting with the commonwealth pre-election delegation, the APC national chairman while responding to a question regarding the country’s preparations for 2023 election, said preparations were in top gear.

“He tasked INEC to take effective steps to bridge any gaps that may be created by electricity and telecommunications network challenges in certain outlying voting districts in the country.

“This in order to ensure a smooth and successful deployment of BVAS and other technologies to ensure free and transparent election,” Morka said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

2023: Buratai solicits support for Tinubu

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries hit 2m – NCTO

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

One psychiatric doctor to about a million Nigerians is alarming – Psychiatrists cry out

CAC inaugurates features for financial statements submission

CAC inaugurates features for financial statements submission

Dogara, other APC Christians disown Babachir Lawal's endorsement of Peter Obi

Dogara, other APC Christians disown Babachir Lawal's endorsement of Peter Obi

Obi and I have agreed to iron out our differences - Soludo

Obi and I have agreed to iron out our differences - Soludo

JTF arrests 2 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti, recovers ransom

JTF arrests 2 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti, recovers ransom

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

