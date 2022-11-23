RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday commended the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto that nullified Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

“The APC leadership under the leadership of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani described the judgement that sacked PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare as keeping to the rule of law.

“The is PDP facing it’s consequences for violating the rule of law.

“The PDP members have continuously refused to agree that Nigeria has advanced and that the law is no respecter of anyone,” Idris said.

Idris said that APC in the state had amicably resolved its internal wranglings without necessarily seeking judicial redress.

“We also wish to uphold and inform the good people of the state, that, as it is, APC will continue to be the winning party in the state and the nation at large.

“APC will also continue to receive new entrants under a peaceful atmosphere”, Idris added.

