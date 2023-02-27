ADVERTISEMENT
APC clinches Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Tajuddeen Abbas of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner for Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
Prof. Aminu Mohammed of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result in Zaria on Monday.

Mohammed said Abbas secured 49,595 votes to defeat his closest rival, Shuaibu Musa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 47,419 votes.

He said that Sulaiman Dabo of Labour Party scored 13, 882 to come third, while Dikko-Shamsuddeen Abubakar of NNPP polled 4,076 votes.

“Tajuddeen Abbas of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abbas will serve a fourth term as member representing the constituency in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

