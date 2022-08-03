RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chieftain’s residence razed after he displayed a mock coffin of the party

Bayo Wahab

Usman was said to have opposed the party’s choice of deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

The property was reportedly set on fire around 3:00 am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

According to ThePunch, the fire razed the front section of the building, which housed the security post and auxiliary buildings.

Usman's Problem with APC: This is coming days after Usman displayed a mock coffin of his party with a condolence register at the front of his house.

The politician reportedly did this to express his displeasure with the leadership of APC in the state.

Confirming the fire incident to Punch, the chieftain said, “Yes, they set fire on my house in Otukpo. It affected the security house”.

He explains Why: Usman further said he placed the mock coffin in front of his house to show the leadership of the party that something is wrong with the party in the area.

He said, “I kept the casket to show that our party APC is about to die and there is a need to save it. It is just a message.

“Today is the fourth day the coffin was placed in front of my residence. I am the one that kept the coffin there. I did that because of the happenings in the party in my zone. I did that to show that if something is not done quickly, the party will call for oxygen.

“The crisis is over deputy governorship nomination which some people like John Ochoga, Simon Shango, and Tilley Gyado are insisting on Samuel Ode while I as the leader of the party in the zone is told that it should go to Apa/Agatu.”

The politician said he would not leave the party, adding that he was not suspecting anybody.

Bayo Wahab

