APC chieftains float Grassroots Movement ahead of 2027 elections

Emmanuel Nwosu, the Chairman of the reconstructing committee and the National Secretary of the movement said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the movement’s target was to produce one of its own as APC presidential candidate in 2031, adding that its mid-term goal was to embark on grassroots mobilisation for the party ahead of the next general elections.

“Our long-term goal is to ensure that one of us or one of our leaders who will keep faith with this organisation from now to 2031; takes over power as president of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our immediate goal is to ensure that all of us who laboured day and night to ensure the victory of our great party at the 2023 presidential polls are handsomely rewarded.

“We all made unquantifiable sacrifices during the presidential campaign, and many of our compatriots lost their lives in the cause of the campaign.

“For that reason, we will vigorously and painstakingly engage our elected and appointed party leaders, starting with our dear President Bola Tinubu to ensure that our sacrifices do not go to waste,” Nwosu said.

He added that the goal of the movement was to aggressively sweep the entire grassroots across Nigeria recruit undecided and first-time voters into its fold and make them committed APC members.

He said the movement would ensure that all its leaders and members who desired to run for political offices in the 2027 general election were delivered at all levels, adding that a grassroots network was already in place to achieve the feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwosu said it was unfortunate that some support groups had become so messed up that political leaders now saw them as child’s play, adding that the Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement was formed to change the narrative.

He said associating the movement with such support groups would be a dishonour to its members who committed their time and resources to campaign for election under its platform.

Nwosu said the feat achieved by the movement could only be achieved by only a few registered political parties, but added that the task ahead was enormous.

“The task ahead is still enormous because we must ensure that this movement takes over the entire political grassroots across Nigeria before the 2027 general election,” he said.

He added that this was critical to guarantee APC a total win at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, our election for Local Government, Ward and polling unit executives will be held in mid-January 2024, and by the time all executives have been elected.

“Down to polling units, we would have accomplished the feat of building the first political mass movement within any political party in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that in politics, what makes you relevant is not the name or the noise you make, but what you can bring to the table to help win the election,” Nwosu said.